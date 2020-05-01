Drake Drops New Mixtape ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes' and Announces Summer Album Drake recently took to Instagram to reveal two unexpected surprises for his fans.

The Canadian rapper first announced that he was dropping a 14-song mixtape, ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes,’ at midnight on April 30.

According to Drake’s post, the mixtape features previously-released songs, SoundCloud releases and “some new vibes.” It features guest appearances from artists such as Chris Brown, Future and Playboi Carti.

Drake also announced that he would be dropping a new album this summer.

An official release date has yet to be announced.

It will be his first studio album since ‘Scorpion,’ which he released in 2018.

Drake, via Instagram