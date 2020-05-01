Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drake Drops New Mixtape ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes' and Announces Summer Album

Drake Drops New Mixtape ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes' and Announces Summer Album

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Drake Drops New Mixtape ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes' and Announces Summer Album

Drake Drops New Mixtape ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes' and Announces Summer Album

Drake Drops New Mixtape ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes' and Announces Summer Album Drake recently took to Instagram to reveal two unexpected surprises for his fans.

The Canadian rapper first announced that he was dropping a 14-song mixtape, ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes,’ at midnight on April 30.

According to Drake’s post, the mixtape features previously-released songs, SoundCloud releases and “some new vibes.” It features guest appearances from artists such as Chris Brown, Future and Playboi Carti.

Drake also announced that he would be dropping a new album this summer.

An official release date has yet to be announced.

It will be his first studio album since ‘Scorpion,’ which he released in 2018.

Drake, via Instagram

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Drake’s ‘Dark Lane’ Mixtape Has Everyone Talking, Including an NBA Superstar

Social media is buzzing after Drizzy dropped his new mixtape overnight, 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes.'
Billboard.com - Published

Drake Announces ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ Mixtape, Plus Album Release Date Hint

The rapper took to social media to announce that a new mixtape, titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes, will be...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

williambrownins

Studio W Buzz Drake Drops ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ Mixtape [Listen] https://t.co/bcACu2fSJA 9 minutes ago

_tonyMC

Wash Ya Hands 😷✍🏽 RT @99JAMZ: .@Drake's new mixtape features new collaborations w/ Young Thug, Chris Brown, Fivio Foreign, and more! LISTEN: https://t.co/s… 10 minutes ago

Shaqq23

Shaqq RT @DailyRapFacts: Drake drops new mixtape, ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ https://t.co/scrNUHvn26 13 minutes ago

937RhythmFm

Rhythm FM Drake Drops Surprise New Mixtape "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" https://t.co/tEct868BOC #RhythmEntertainmentNews #Drake… https://t.co/9zDUUXjMVT 23 minutes ago

TheRSMS

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Drake Drops ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ Mixtape [Listen] https://t.co/uELcZ091rr 30 minutes ago

JavItAll

Javí G. RT @highsnobiety: Drake Drops Surprise Mixtape ‘Dark Lane Demo Tape’ & Announces 2020 Album https://t.co/WTNdFBVmdw 35 minutes ago

99JAMZ

99JAMZ .@Drake's new mixtape features new collaborations w/ Young Thug, Chris Brown, Fivio Foreign, and more! LISTEN:… https://t.co/uomCBvLB7y 37 minutes ago

Chum1045

CHUM 104.5 RICHIE: Drake drops Dark Lane Demo Tapes! ...say that 5 times fast. 😜 https://t.co/TRymR7frJz 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drake releases new mixtape [Video]

Drake releases new mixtape

Drake has released a new compilation of various leaks and one-off tracks ahead of an official new album in the summer.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published