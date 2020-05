'How is he driving?' Florida motorist spots diagonal-facing vehicle driving down highway Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 weeks ago 'How is he driving?' Florida motorist spots diagonal-facing vehicle driving down highway A Flordia motorist spotted a vehicle driving down a highway without the car facing the correct way. Chase managed to record this strange sight in Palm Harbour on April 28 and uploaded the video to Reddit where te post has over 15,000 upvotes. 0

