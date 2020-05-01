Giving Back During COVID19 with #GivingTuesdayNow

The groundbreaking global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday, is starting a new movement to address the growing needs of the community during uncertain times.

The event is called #GivingTuesdayNow and will take place on May 5, 2020.

Lifestyle and Consumer Expert Justine Santaniello will share the many ways both sellers and shoppers can support the fundraising efforts of organizations doing critical work at this unprecedented time.

To learn more about Giving Tuesday and #GivingTuesdayNow visit: www.givingtuesday.org