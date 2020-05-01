What you need to know: May 1

Global  

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on May 1.

0
Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Modoc county is preparing to re- open today.

County leaders stress... people must continue social distancing ... with safe sanitation measures... and have no large gatherings.

Action news now reporter ana torrea will be following day one of modoc's reopening - look for those stories tonight on action news now.### shasta county's new testing site is up in running at shasta college.

The testing site is open to essential workers-- like hospital workers and first responders.

It's is capable of handling over 100 tests a day.

So far more than 50 people have been tested.

Fewer patients coming in.

That's the word from representatives at enloe medical center.

Judy cline, the director of enloe's emergency department, prompt care and trauma services... says the facility is well prepared treat all patients cline says people with immediate medical issues - should not worry about burdening the medical system - and again - stresses; it is safe.

Starting today... you will need a permit to conduct any controlled burns.

Cal fire is reminind everyone that in more northern california counties - this season - because of the coronavirus limitations... you can get a permit online.

Visit action news now.com, look under news, then newslinks, cal fire burn permits, for all of that information.### new this morning, governor gavin newsom signed an executive order to adults to be married and get a marraige certificate remotely.

The move is aimed at reducing contact and risk of spreading the coronavirus..

Under the order the discretion will be up to their local county clerk as long as both adults are located in the state of california.

The city of huntington beach says it will sue to the state... demanding that the governor re- open beaches and parks..

The huntington beach city council voted on the move..

And is asking other cities in the state to back them... the statewide closure goes into effect today..

The governor issued the order after cities across the state saw huge crowds swarming beaches last weekend.

## across the country...state and local governments are facing crushing budget shortfalls...due to cratering tax revenues.

One report estimates states will be short more than 200 billion dollars over the next fiscal year, and 21 states would have to fill budget gaps of at least 10 percent.

## you're never




