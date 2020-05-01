Global  

Texas Amber Alert: Missing San Antonio Child Found Safe Near Waco

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Texas Amber Alert: Missing San Antonio Child Found Safe Near Waco

Texas Amber Alert: Missing San Antonio Child Found Safe Near Waco

A 2-year-old San Antonio girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert Friday morning was found safe near Waco, authorities confirmed.

