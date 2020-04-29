Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Apple Makes It Easier to Unlock iPhone While Wearing Face Mask The tech giant is currently testing a new version of software that will allow users to unlock their phones without Face ID.

Users have complained that they are unable to unlock their phones when covering their faces to protect against coronavirus.

With the launch of iOS 13.5 beta 3 code, users will be able to swipe up to activate their passcode without receiving an error message.

The new iOS will also introduce software to help with contact tracing, which will inform people if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Apple has not yet announced when the new fixes that address the coronavirus pandemic will be released.

