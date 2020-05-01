Miami Windstorm Sweeps Boom Carrying Workers Away from Skyscraper

Occurred on April 30, 2020 / Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "An unexpected storm almost swept 2 construction workers from Ritz Carlton residential in Miami Sunny Isles Beach.

It was sunny and calm afternoon, when suddenly without any warning, a fierce storm blew in, uplifting the aerial platform vertically and then pushing it out over the Atlantic and then crashing it in to the glass building several times.

Furniture began to fly across our balcony and object were flying from our neighbors balcony’s.

After attempting to stabilize their platform for 20 minutes, workers were able to regain control and climb to safety onto one of the residents balcony." Credit to @irena_bessmertnaya