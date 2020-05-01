Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Danny Trejo Is a Fan of 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' The actor comes across as a tough guy, especially since his film roles usually involve him playing intimidating characters.

Such characters include Romero “Romeo” Parada in ‘Sons Of Anarchy' and Navajas in ‘Desperado.'

But it seems that even Trejo can’t resist Nintendo’s adorable game, ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons.'

The game has become very popular since its release.

It turns out that Trejo has also been playing the game, and he seemingly wants to play it with some other gamers.

Taking to social media, he posted a picture of himself holding a Nintendo Switch with the game on the screen and asked if anyone wanted his "dodo code." So if you ever wanted to play 'Animal Crossing' with Danny Trejo, now may be your chance.

SleepyNord

SLEEPY💤 watching Danny Trejo and Elijah Woods at a talkshow... in animal crossing the future is here 7 hours ago

K_Sandejas

K ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ RT @officialDannyT: Take a first look of my #AnimalCrossing Island with @LauncherWP Click Below! https://t.co/gE626c02u7 18 hours ago

guttermice

karla The fact that Danny Trejo plays animal crossing is wild. I love that man 1 day ago

stitches_spells

Stitches, Spellslots & Social Distancing 🧵⛰️✨🌿 Well today I learned there is an Animal Crossing talk show, set in Animal Crossing and Elijah Wood and Danny Trejo… https://t.co/s8RBG3cOxS 1 day ago

bigwestern

Mark “Westy” Donohue MTV Cribs-type pieces on the Animal Crossing habits of celebrities like Danny Trejo and AOC are delightful on their… https://t.co/bMomw3zccU 1 day ago

Gaucho_DC

Gabe DC Visit Danny Trejo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons island - The Washington Post. From movie bad guy to marshmallow t… https://t.co/dh2AxRJM53 2 days ago

Brainbuggy2

Brainbuggy RT @noseofsauron: @garywhitta @officialDannyT @Ekanaut @pandamusk I never imagined "Danny Trejo", "Animal Crossing" and "correspondent" wou… 2 days ago

yo_im_mia

meemo Ocasio-Cortez Just found an animal crossing talk show featuring T Pain and Danny Trejo 2 days ago


