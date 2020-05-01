Danny Trejo Is a Fan of
'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' The actor comes across
as a tough guy, especially since his film roles
usually involve him playing
intimidating characters.
Such characters include Romero
“Romeo” Parada in ‘Sons Of Anarchy'
and Navajas in ‘Desperado.'
But it seems that even Trejo can’t resist
Nintendo’s adorable game,
‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons.'
The game has become
very popular since its release.
It turns out that Trejo has
also been playing the game, and he seemingly wants to
play it with some other gamers.
Taking to social media, he posted a picture of himself holding a Nintendo Switch with the game on the screen and asked if anyone wanted his "dodo code." So if you ever wanted to play
'Animal Crossing' with Danny Trejo,
now may be your chance.