Danny Trejo Is a Fan of 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' The actor comes across as a tough guy, especially since his film roles usually involve him playing intimidating characters.

Such characters include Romero “Romeo” Parada in ‘Sons Of Anarchy' and Navajas in ‘Desperado.'

But it seems that even Trejo can’t resist Nintendo’s adorable game, ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons.'

The game has become very popular since its release.

It turns out that Trejo has also been playing the game, and he seemingly wants to play it with some other gamers.

Taking to social media, he posted a picture of himself holding a Nintendo Switch with the game on the screen and asked if anyone wanted his "dodo code." So if you ever wanted to play 'Animal Crossing' with Danny Trejo, now may be your chance.