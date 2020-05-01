Nurses, not bell boys, at a hotel for medical workers

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: RESENDING SCRIPT TO ADD CONTEXT ON HOW THE FOUR SEASONS HOTEL IS ONLY OPEN TO HEALTHCARE WORKERS - NOT REGULAR GUESTS.

PLEASE USE THIS VERSION OF SCRIPT ONLY** When checking in at an upscale U.S. hotel like the Manhattan Four Seasons, you might expect to be greeted by a bell boy.

These days, there's a nurse to take your temperature, one-person elevators, no-touch rails and no stopping... anywhere.

For now this hotel is only catering to healthcare professionals, not typical guests.

General manager Rudy Tauscher.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FOUR SEASONS NEW YORK GENERAL MANAGER, RUDY TAUSCHER, SAYING: "We take a temperature, we ask you several questions, you know, are you having a sore throat?

Are you experiencing temperature?

If you would say 'yes', we would take you immediately to the right side and call for assistance.

If everything is fine, ask you to take some hand sanitizer, we give you a sticker." Staff also enter rooms much more infrequently.

And rooms are not just cleaned, they're thoroughly sanitized, with the whole process taking at least three days.

Over at the Hamilton hotel in Washington D.C., there are also big changes.

Managing director Mark J Driscoll.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) HAMILTON HOTEL MANAGING DIRECTOR MARK J DRISCOLL SAYING: "When they come to the hotel, if there's not a doorman outside, that's a very different experience than they're used to.

We can't valet park their cars anymore.

A bellman can't take their luggage any more, because that would violate the rules of social distancing.

So it's really a new normal for both the staff and our guests." The changes can be expensive for the hotels -- and a little disconcerting for guests.

But bosses say they're necessary if the industry is to survive the crisis.