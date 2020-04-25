Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 30 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Bringing Total To 1,319

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 30 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Bringing Total To 1,319

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 30 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Bringing Total To 1,319

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 30 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Bringing Total To 1,319

Allegheny reported 30 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,319.

There have now been 99 people who died.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus oubreak: With 1,463 new cases, total number of COVID-19 rises to 28,380

As India battles COVID-19, the corona cases on Monday soared to 28,380 with 1,463 new cases and 60...
Mid-Day - Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Health officials to update virus numbers as NZ heads for alert level 3

Covid-19 coronavirus: Health officials to update virus numbers as NZ heads for alert level 3There are nine new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand today.That is made up of four new confirmed...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: New York Schools To Stay Closed [Video]

Coronavirus Update: New York Schools To Stay Closed

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Watch his daily coronavirus briefing.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 44:29Published
Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,208 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Statewide Total To 46,971 [Video]

Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,208 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Statewide Total To 46,971

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 1,208 new coronavirus cases and an additional 62 deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:26Published