Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 30 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Bringing Total To 1,319
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 30 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Bringing Total To 1,319
Allegheny reported 30 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,319.
There have now been 99 people who died.
