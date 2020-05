Dua Lipa excited to become an 'auntie' to Gigi Hadid's baby Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published 18 minutes ago Dua Lipa excited to become an 'auntie' to Gigi Hadid's baby Dua Lipa is "very, very excited" about the prospect of becoming an "auntie" when Gigi Hadid gives birth.

