Our Sun is Weirdly Quiet Compared to Other Stars Like It Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:02s - Published 13 minutes ago Our Sun is Weirdly Quiet Compared to Other Stars Like It The Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research found that variations in brightness in sun-like stars were usually about five times more active than our sun. 0

