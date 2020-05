To hear from governor eric holcomb - on whether or not he plans to extend indiana's stay-at- home order.

Holcomb says any easing of indiana's stay-at-home order won't limit the authority of city or county officials from imposing tighter restrictions.

On thursday, indianapolis officials extended the city's stay-at-home order by two weeks through may 15th.

They say the state's largest city is still experiencing too many covid-19 cases to safely relax restrictions.

Governor holcomb will hold his press conference at 2:30 this afternoon.

Happening today - protesters are gathering outside the indiana statehouse.