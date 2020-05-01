Ships around the world blow horn for seafaring 'heroes'

In video clips shared with Reuters, boats in the port of Barcelona, in the Red Sea and in Norway's Larvik sounded their horns for at least three minutes.

The event called Heroes At Sea Shoutout was initiated by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), who called on ships to participate in the event at noon local time.

On Facebook, the ITF said, "These unsung heroes of the global trade are keeping countries supplied with food, fuel and critical supplies such as vital medical equipment not only through the Covid-19 pandemic, but every day." In an April letter to the G20, both groups called for co-operation between U.N.

Agencies, governments and airlines to enable the changeover of ships' crews as soon as it was feasible.

The ITF's general secretary raised concerns about personal well-being and marine accidents that could affect at least 1.2 million merchant sailors who are out to sea at any time, with 100,000 crew members needing to change each month.