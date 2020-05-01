10 Reasons Why Walking Is Beneficial to Your Health 1.

A 2016 study from the National Institutes of Health says walking can put you in a "better mood." 2.

Another report in 'JAMA Psychiatry' says it can also help prevent depression.

3.

According to a Stanford University analysis, walking pumps more oxygen into your brain, therefore increasing alertness.

4.

A 2014 study from the California college adds that your creative output will receive a boost as well.

5.

A University of Missouri study found that walking reduces stress by increasing blood flow.

6.

Researchers from the National Cancer Institute say walking an hour on a daily basis can increase longevity.

7.

A study from Appalachian State University adds that your immune system can be boosted by moving 30 to 45 minutes each day.

8.

According to the American Cancer Society, walking every day lowers your risk of getting cancer.

9.

A 2011 study from the 'International Journal of General Medicine' adds that it also helps with digestion.

10.

Have painful inflammation?

The Arthritis Foundation says walking can even help with joint pain.