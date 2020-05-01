Observant TikTok user spots wardrobe mistake on 'Gossip Girl' Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:15s - Published 2 days ago Observant TikTok user spots wardrobe mistake on 'Gossip Girl' In The Know here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite.Today, we’re bringing you some juicy gossip about a major wardrobe mess-up...that somehow made it into the final cut of an episode of “Gossip Girl” — specifically, season 6, episode 4.The error was spotted and caught on camera by TikTok user skyehanamaikai.“I’m watching ‘Gossip Girl’ and here is Serena standing up … she looks good,” skyehanamaikai says over the clip.When it cuts to the next angle, though, Serena — played by Blake Lively — .can be seen wearing sweatpants under the same bodycon dress she was wearing before.“She’s wearing sweatpants,” skyehanamaikai says as she stifles her laughter.“Gossip Girl” fans couldn’t believe that they had never noticed this before.“I’ve watched gg 6 times already and never noticed,” one user commented 0

