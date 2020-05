As India imposed a curfew to bolster its defense against the pandemic COVID-19, the nationwide lockdown has forced several migrant workers to travel hundreds of miles on foot in order to reach their hometowns from the southern Telangana state.

Video shot on Thursday (April 30) shows hundreds of workers walking along a highway on foot while crossing Mancherial district.

They were seen carrying their luggage in their hands and overhead while walking in masses down a national highway, heading back home.

The migrants, mostly residents of the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh states, resorted to walking after the Telangana government refused to provide proper travel arrangements for them.