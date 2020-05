"With regards to the origins of the virus in Wuhan, we have listened again and again to numerous scientists who have looked at the sequences, looked at this virus and we are assured that this virus is natural in origin," Ryan said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has disagreed and said on Thursday that he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab, but declined to describe the evidence, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing over the origins of the deadly outbreak.