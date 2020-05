Alex Smith's legacy, grit not lost on current Chiefs Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 hours ago Alex Smith's legacy, grit not lost on current Chiefs While he wasn't a member of the 2019 championship team, it's clear Alex Smith's impact is still felt throughout the organization. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Jewelry Expert Critiques Baseball Players' Chains



Celebrity jeweler Trax (Maksud Agadjani) is a chain expert. Join him as he breaks down and critiques the chains of some of today's biggest baseball players, including Chris Archer, Aaron Judge, Mookie.. Credit: GQ Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago