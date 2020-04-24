Global  

Friday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: AGNC, FHN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At AGNC Investment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John D.

Fisk bought 15,628 shares of AGNC, at a cost of $12.77 each, for a total investment of $199,570.

Bargain hunters can grab AGNC even cheaper than Fisk did, with the stock changing hands as low as $12.15 at last check today which is 4.9% below Fisk's purchase price.

AGNC Investment is trading off about 1.3% on the day Friday.

And at First Horizon National, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Mark A.

Emkes who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $9.42 each, for a total investment of $94,200.

First Horizon National is trading down about 5.7% on the day Friday.

Investors are able to buy FHN even cheaper than Emkes did, with the stock trading as low as $8.51 in trading on Friday which is 9.7% below Emkes's purchase price.




