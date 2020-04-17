1st COVID-19 patient in Army is cured and back on duty: Army Chief Naravane
Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane on May 1 informed about the first COVID-19 in the Army.
"No problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus.
The first patient in the Army is cured and the jawan is back on duty.
Army so far has had only 14 cases of which 5 have been cured and they have returned to work."