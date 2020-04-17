Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 1st COVID-19 patient in Army is cured and back on duty: Army Chief Naravane

1st COVID-19 patient in Army is cured and back on duty: Army Chief Naravane

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
1st COVID-19 patient in Army is cured and back on duty: Army Chief Naravane

1st COVID-19 patient in Army is cured and back on duty: Army Chief Naravane

Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane on May 1 informed about the first COVID-19 in the Army.

"No problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus.

The first patient in the Army is cured and the jawan is back on duty.

Army so far has had only 14 cases of which 5 have been cured and they have returned to work."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

In Other News: 2 terrorists killed; Army Chief slams Pak; Depp joins Instagram [Video]

In Other News: 2 terrorists killed; Army Chief slams Pak; Depp joins Instagram

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane slammed Pakistan over exporting terror. The Army chief said that the Pakistan Army has been trying to infiltrate terrorists. Meanwhile, the Army killed two..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published
'India exports medical aid, Pakistan exports terror': Army Chief Gen Naravane [Video]

'India exports medical aid, Pakistan exports terror': Army Chief Gen Naravane

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane has lashed out at Pakistan over its constant provocations at the border. Gen Naravane said that while India & the world are uniting to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:22Published