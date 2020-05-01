No need of military deployment in COVID-19 hotspots, police doing very well: CDS Rawat
No need of military deployment in COVID-19 hotspots, police doing very well: CDS Rawat
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, on May 01 hailed the efforts of the police during the lockdown.
He said, "Our police personnel are doing their job very well and they are deployed in the red zone.
They are capable of undertaking actions in red zones also.
No need has been felt for military deployment so far."