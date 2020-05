Coronavirus Updates: Delta Joins Other Major Airlines In Requiring Face Masks For All Passengers Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:24s - Published 40 minutes ago Coronavirus Updates: Delta Joins Other Major Airlines In Requiring Face Masks For All Passengers Airlines are making moves to try and stop the spread of COVID-19 on flights. (0:25) WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 1, 2020

