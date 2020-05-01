|
Gigi Hadid Confirms Pregnancy With Zayn Malik | THR News
Gigi Hadid Confirms Pregnancy With Zayn Malik | THR News
Gigi Hadid is speaking out for the first time after her mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed the news that the model is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.
