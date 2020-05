Nurses Hold May Day Rallies Over PPE Shortages Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:23s - Published 35 minutes ago Nurses Hold May Day Rallies Over PPE Shortages Nurses from hospital across the Southland and the nation are holding dozens of May Day rallies Tuesday demanding safer working conditions and more personal protective equipment amid a coronavirus pandemic which has lead to major supply shortages. Kara Finnstrom reports. 0

