Sarah Wayne Callies Talks Her New Show "Council of Dads"

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Sarah Wayne Callies might star on NBC's "Council of Dads" — but her kids aren't impressed..

But that didn't stop her co-star from coming out to her in real life.

Do my kids think I'm a cool mum.I think the short answer is hell no,(Sarah laughing)He wants to ask a group of mento help raise the kids.If I die there'd be this group of guysto help the kids if they need guidance.Council of dadsOh you gave it a name.Do you have jerseys and a secret handshake?Actually I am watching Council of Dadswith my kids.They love it because its not a showwhere their mom is running from zombies, or aliens,or the feds (chuckles) all the time.So yeah, the kids watch it.And you know also my son is adopted,it's a trans-racial adoptionand I have an adopted daughter from Chinain Council of Dads and so I thinkit's something that all my childrencan really see themselves in,which isn't always the case.So it's a beautiful thing for usto watch as a family.We decide who our family is, and we love themlike our life depends on it.Here we go.You know I was not looking to act again,that's true I was working very hard on a directing career,and writing, and producing and so thenI met the creators Tony and Joanand I realized that this is a firsthand story to them.They have an adopted daughter from China,they have a transgendered son.So they understand the idiosyncrasies and the quirks.and once I heard that likethere was just really nowhere elsethat I wanted to be.I wanted to be a part of this showbecause I wanted to put love into the world,and I wanted to put inclusivity into the world.And I think maybe we need a story like thismore than ever.A story about people who recognize that this isa strange and difficult time in their lives,and who believe that if you love someone hard enoughyou can get them through anything.That's so cheesy (laughs)but it's true, I believe it so there it is.




