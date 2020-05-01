Covid-19: When will Uttar Pradesh schools reopen? Watch minister's answer
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Uttar Pradesh's Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi spoke on reopening of schools.
Dwivedi said that the state is prepared to reopen schools in July.
Dwivedi added that the final decision would be taken as per Centre's decision.
The UP government had decided to close schools and colleges on March 13 due to Covid-19 outbreak.