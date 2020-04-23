Global  

New York To Keep Schools Closed

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday all state schools would stay closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, even as hospitalizations and the daily death toll fell to their lowest levels in more than a month.

The order, unveiled at a daily briefing on the coronavirus, includes the New York City public school system, the nation’s largest, with more than one million students, and colleges.

“To say, ‘We’re going to figure out that plan and put it in place in the next few weeks’ is virtually impossible,” Cuomo said.

Georgia district picks ex-leader of New York, Miami schools

ATLANTA (AP) — One of Georgia’s largest school districts is likely to be led by the former leader...
Seattle Times - Published

Cuomo: Schools will be closed rest of the academic year, distance learning will continue

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that schools across New York State will be closed rest of...
bizjournals - Published


