Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Baby Boy On April 30, longtime newsman Anderson Cooper revealed that he had officially become a proud father.

His son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, was born on April 27 via surrogate, weighing a healthy 7.2 pounds.

In an Instagram post, Cooper explained the significance of his son’s name, saying Wyatt was named after his own father who died when he was only 10 years old.

He also revealed that his son’s middle name, Morgan, was chosen in honor of his parents.

Anderson Cooper, via Instagram Cooper went on to thank all those who had “paved the way” for him to be able to have a child.

Anderson Cooper, via Instagram He concluded his post with a sweet message to his parents and brother, saying he knows they are watching down from heaven in happiness.

Anderson Cooper, via Instagram