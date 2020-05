KCSO investigating the death of a person that was in their custody

TAKEN INTO CUSTODYOVERNIGHT BY DEPUTIES INOILDALE.OFFICIALS SAY DEPUTIES WERE TOLDTHERE WAS AN ARMED MAN ATA HOME ON PARK MEADOWS DRIVELAST NIGHT..

SUSPECTED OFDOMESTIC VIOLENCE.WHEN THEY LOCATED HIM..

THEY SAYHE WOULDN'TCOMPLY WITH THEIR COMMANDS.INVESTIGATORS SAY DEPUTIES USEDVARYING LEVELS OF FORCETO TAKE HIM INTO CUSTODY..

ATWHICH POINT..

THE SUSPECTREPORTEDLY BEGAN HAVINGCOMPLICATIONS.WE'RE TOLD THAT DEPUTIESADMINISTERED MEDICAL AID UNTILEMERGENCY PERSONNEL ARRIVED.

HE WAS DECLARED DEAD AT THE SCENE. THE DEPUTIES WERE PLACED ON ROUTINE ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE.

