Seeing Eye Dog For a Blind Dog Buddy

Occurred on April 1, 2019 / Yonkers, New York, USA Info from Licensor: My rescue dog, Zuma is very aware that my Jack Russell is blind and is very protective of him.

The minute he became blind, she took it upon herself to start following him to make sure he wouldn't hurt himself.

She would go retrieve him when he would wander too far, even if only a few feet from me.

Knowing this, I thought I'd see if she could become his seeing-eye dog.

This video was only minutes into giving her direction on how to walk him, connected by a harness, and then back to the car.