'Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab': Donald Trump slams China

US President Donald Trump lashed out at China over coronavirus crisis.

The US President also threatened China with fresh tariffs.

Trump said he had seen evidence linking a Wuhan lab to the virus.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated late last year in a Wuhan market.

So far, the deadly virus has killed over 230,000 people worldwide.

The pandemic is causing economic crisis across the globe.

Over 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits.