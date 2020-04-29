Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab': Donald Trump slams China

'Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab': Donald Trump slams China

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:53s - Published
'Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab': Donald Trump slams China

'Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab': Donald Trump slams China

US President Donald Trump lashed out at China over coronavirus crisis.

The US President also threatened China with fresh tariffs.

Trump said he had seen evidence linking a Wuhan lab to the virus.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated late last year in a Wuhan market.

So far, the deadly virus has killed over 230,000 people worldwide.

The pandemic is causing economic crisis across the globe.

Over 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nilooranjan

Niloo Ranjan 'Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab': Donald Trump slams China https://t.co/VlKD6fjG3u via @YouTube 35 minutes ago

acrlopes65

antonio lopes 'Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab': Donald Trump slams China https://t.co/gzb6cX6zNq via @YouTube 5 hours ago

shadowdownbelow

Stay Frosty...🇦🇺 'Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab': Donald Trump slams China https://t.co/XKi2UpOw0v via @YouTube 5 hours ago

SAEDRIES

ESAABI 'Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab': Donald Trump slams China https://t.co/jFRjyjU3y8 via @YouTube 6 hours ago

DattaAmeet

Ameet Datta Hugely significant statement by US President confirming that the Wuhan Inst of Virology was the origin of the COVID… https://t.co/2U7mqi1Tc6 6 hours ago

mohansingha3

mohan singha 'Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab': Donald Trump slams China https://t.co/lvKpZhu9QO via @YouTube 6 hours ago

lambelin13

Marc Lambelin 'Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab': Donald Trump slams China https://t.co/a0VGzPdKqA via @YouTube 8 hours ago

Jamiefxlife

Jamie 'Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab': Donald Trump slams China https://t.co/qwyNDqRJKK via @YouTube I said… https://t.co/63s3Ze0eJj 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

President Trump again claims, without proof, that coronavirus started in a Wuhan lab. Boris Johnson signals the UK has now passed the peak and that he will next week set out plans for coming out of the..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published
Trump claims WHO are ''pipe organ for China [Video]

Trump claims WHO are ''pipe organ for China

President Donald Trump is repeating his complaints about the World Health Organization, as well as China's, handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He has said that an investigation by US intelligence..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published