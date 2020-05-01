Playful Dolphin Splashes with Frenchies

Occurred on April 16, 2020 / Merritt island, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "This is me filming in the back yard at my dad’s house.

We have frequent dolphin visitors, but rarely do they come this close and interact with the dogs.

The dogs are frenchies and their names are Winnie and Piggy, Winnie is the dark one.

The dolphins have done this before and actually splashed them playfully."