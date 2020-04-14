Baby Yoda is the best-selling Funko Pop preorder of all time
The best-selling Funko Pop preorder of all time is a wrinkly, 50-year-old toddler.Funko Pop recently announced a Baby Yoda figurine that has fans hitting checkout in advance.The Child figurine is up for pre-order on the official Disney shop as well ason Best Buy and Urban Outfitters.According to Funko, the figurine is the best-selling Pop preorder of all time.But that doesn’t mean the sale is going off without a hitch.Baby Yoda merchandise could be further delayed due to coronavirus as many of the companies use Chinese factories.The figurine was originally slated to drop in March, but delays have the Baby Yoda Funko Pop toys estimated to ship in mid May or June