Baby Yoda is the best-selling Funko Pop preorder of all time Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published 5 hours ago Baby Yoda is the best-selling Funko Pop preorder of all time The best-selling Funko Pop preorder of all time is a wrinkly, 50-year-old toddler.Funko Pop recently announced a Baby Yoda figurine that has fans hitting checkout in advance.The Child figurine is up for pre-order on the official Disney shop as well ason Best Buy and Urban Outfitters.According to Funko, the figurine is the best-selling Pop preorder of all time.But that doesn’t mean the sale is going off without a hitch.Baby Yoda merchandise could be further delayed due to coronavirus as many of the companies use Chinese factories.The figurine was originally slated to drop in March, but delays have the Baby Yoda Funko Pop toys estimated to ship in mid May or June 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Disney is finally selling a Baby Yoda plush



If you are envious of Mando for getting to hang out with the mischievous Baby Yoda all day, great news.An official Baby Yoda plush is available for pre-order, and this thing is as cute as a button.Now.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago