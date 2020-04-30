Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Here's how to get a delicious Chick-fil-A meal on Sunday

Here's how to get a delicious Chick-fil-A meal on Sunday

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Here's how to get a delicious Chick-fil-A meal on Sunday

Here's how to get a delicious Chick-fil-A meal on Sunday

The restaurant chain, known for its delicious chicken and excellent customer service, is rolling out a meal kit.As soon as May 4, each individual restaurant across the U.S. will decide whether it will sell the product.

Chick-fil-A expects at least half of its locations will opt-in.According to CNN Business, the hype over meal kits decreased in recent years, but the global pandemic has given the industry a major boost.Chick-fil-A first tested the meal kit idea in Georgia in 2018, but with restaurants closed, the company says it’s the perfect time to launch the product nationally.“Customers are asking us to serve them at home,” Michael Patrick, from Chick-fil-A’s Beyond the Restaurant team, told CNN Business.

“So we brought it back”.At the moment, there’s only one meal option: A chicken Parmesan kit that includes two breaded chicken filets, marinara sauce, cheese and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta.The chicken is pre-cooked in the restaurant’s signature style, so customers just have to reheat it at home

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

curategg

curate egg @chick_in_kiev I did the same thing! here's mine. Made it with sour milk and it turned out to be delicious! https://t.co/Gp4v8Y1tKW 22 hours ago

chick_latte

Hot-Chick-A-Latte Bri here to cure your Monday blues with a delicious cup of coffee and a house made @tenderbelly breakfast burritos… https://t.co/ohZhY1dzIZ 4 days ago

AnmlReliefArmy

Animal Relief Army Vegan body building is possible. Check out this awesome post by body_by_plants This is a delicious high protein me… https://t.co/1Xl2W6YMMZ 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chick-fil-A Is Launching a Meal Kit [Video]

Chick-fil-A Is Launching a Meal Kit

According to CNN Business, the chain plans to start releasing the kits on May 4. Chick-fil-A predicts that half of its national locations will carry the meals.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Chick-Fil-A launching meal kits [Video]

Chick-Fil-A launching meal kits

Chick-Fil-A is launching a new at-home meal kit for customers to buy and make at home. It's a chicken parmesean kit for 2 that costs $14.99.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published