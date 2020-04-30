Here's how to get a delicious Chick-fil-A meal on Sunday

The restaurant chain, known for its delicious chicken and excellent customer service, is rolling out a meal kit.As soon as May 4, each individual restaurant across the U.S. will decide whether it will sell the product.

Chick-fil-A expects at least half of its locations will opt-in.According to CNN Business, the hype over meal kits decreased in recent years, but the global pandemic has given the industry a major boost.Chick-fil-A first tested the meal kit idea in Georgia in 2018, but with restaurants closed, the company says it’s the perfect time to launch the product nationally.“Customers are asking us to serve them at home,” Michael Patrick, from Chick-fil-A’s Beyond the Restaurant team, told CNN Business.

“So we brought it back”.At the moment, there’s only one meal option: A chicken Parmesan kit that includes two breaded chicken filets, marinara sauce, cheese and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta.The chicken is pre-cooked in the restaurant’s signature style, so customers just have to reheat it at home