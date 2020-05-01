This sheet mask turns you into a cucumber-scented Baby Yoda

Why just adore Baby Yoda when youcan become Baby Yoda?

Well, sort of.Online retailer Firebox is selling aYoda sheet mask that turns you intothe iconic stoic Star Wars character.Though the mask depicts more of the traditionalYoda than his young cultural phenom counterpart.the mask lets you become one withthe adorable emerald cutie.

And the forceof good skin is strong with this one.“Cucumber, it’s full of.

Cool and soothe,it will,” the product description reads.The sought-after Yoda mask comes withthree other Star Wars character sheet masks.The Chewbacca mask is a moisturizing maskmade with coconut oil to hydrate.The Darth Vader mask contains anti-agingblack tea extract, while the C3PO sheet maskis infused with nourishing honey.“Ever wanted to be C3PO?

Of course you haven’t …But if you change your mind, this mask is printedwith a picture of his lovely mug that fitsnicely over yours for a suitably mad selfiewhile you’re soothing your skin”.Even if skincare cosplaying asC3PO isn’t your jam, consider gettingin touch with your inner Baby Yoda.After all, the cutie does have plump,hydrated skin for a 50-year-old toddler.You can also shop Disney princess sheet masks, ifyou want to become a delightfully creepy royal