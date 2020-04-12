CBS Drama 'All Rise' Quarantine Season Finale
With Hollywood productions being halted due to the coronavirus, the cast and crew of the CBS drama All Rise had to act quickly.
With only having about half of the season finale episode filmed, the showrunners pitched a Zoom-produced episode to the network — thus solving their problem.
This groundbreaking feat of creativity is a first for most in the entertainment industry.