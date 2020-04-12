Global  

CBS Drama 'All Rise' Quarantine Season Finale

With Hollywood productions being halted due to the coronavirus, the cast and crew of the CBS drama All Rise had to act quickly.

With only having about half of the season finale episode filmed, the showrunners pitched a Zoom-produced episode to the network — thus solving their problem.

This groundbreaking feat of creativity is a first for most in the entertainment industry.

Legal drama ‘All Rise’ adapts to pandemic for season finale

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legal drama “All Rise” has become the first U.S. scripted television...
Seattle Times - Published


