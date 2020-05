Coronavirus Update: Gov. Newsom on State Response to Unemployment Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:27s - Published 34 minutes ago Coronavirus Update: Gov. Newsom on State Response to Unemployment Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that nearly 4 million Californians have filed for unemployment insurance since the lockdown began. (5-1-20)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Watch live: Gov. John Carney gives an update on the state's response to coronavirus Gov. John Carney will speak around 3 p.m. on the state's response to coronavirus, alongside other...

Delawareonline - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this