Amid lockdown, special train ferries migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand
A special train was arranged by the Ministry of Railways to ferry migrants at the request of the state of Telangana.
The train left from Lingampally and will drop the migrants off at Hatia in Jharkhand.
This is the first train to be arranged for the transportation of migrant labourers.
The Centre had earlier refused to allow trains for the movement of migrant labourers.
