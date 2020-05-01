Canada bans assault-style weapons

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Days after a gunman killed 22 people in Canada's worst mass shooting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on military-grade assault weapons including "1,500 models and variants of these firearms." Jillian Kitchener has more.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU SAYING: “Canadians deserve more than thoughts and prayers..” In the wake of Canada’s worst mass shooting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced a ban on military-grade assault weapons.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU SAYING: “We are banning 1,500 models and variants of these firearms by way of regulations.

These weapons were designed for one purpose, and one purpose only, to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time.” (flash) "Effective immediately, it is no longer permitted to buy, sell, transport, import or use military grade assault weapons in this country.” Trudeau said upcoming legislation would include a fair ‘buyback program’ for people who currently own these firearms... but said, there is no use for such weapons in Canada.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU SAYING: "You don't need an AR-15 to bring down a deer.” A gunman - armed with weapons that included an assault rifle - killed 22 people in a 13-hour rampage last month in Nova Scotia.

According to the CBC, police said the shooter used firearms that were obtained in Canada illegally and from U.S. sources.

Friday's ban will further tighten Canada’s gun controls that are already stricter than those in the United States.



