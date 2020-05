Coronavirus New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Warns Weekend Will Be Big Test In Fight Against COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:59s - Published now Golf courses and parks will reopen this weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Warns Weekend Will Be Big Test In Fight Against COVID-19 RECREATIONAL SITES REOPENINGTODAY AND VERY LATEST ONCONSTRUCTION SITES, COMING UPAT 4:30.GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY SAYSNUMBER OF THE NEW CASES ISMOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTIONBUT HE WARN THIS WEEKEND WOULDBE A BIG TEST AS PARKS ANDGOLF COURSES REOPEN WITHSOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURESREMAINING IN EFFECT.WE WILL BE CLOSELYMONITORING ACTIONS ACROSS THEENTIRE WEEKEND.I KNOW OVERWHELMING MAJORITYOF YOU WILL HEAD OUT,.RIGHTTHINGS AND KEEPING OUR PARKSTHEREFORE OPENED GOING FORWARDBUT IF WE SEE WHAT WE SAW ANDTHIS WAS EXTREMELY TROUBLINGOVER THE FIRST WEEKEND INAPRIL WHEN WE HAD GOOD WEATHERAND WE CLOSED THE PARKS AFTERTHAT, WE SAW A LOT OF THESO-CALLED KNUCKLE HEADBEHAVIOR WITH PEOPLE IGNORINGSOCIAL DISTANCING AND IF WESEE THAT AGAIN WE WILL NOTHESITATE, I DON'T SAY THISWITH ANY JOY, TO RECLOSE THEPARKS.SOCIAL DISTANCING ISESPECIALLY IMPORTANT, IN SOUTHJERSEY, WHERE CASES ANDHOSPITALIZATIONS ARE STILL ONTHE RISE.



