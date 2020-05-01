Remembering James Brown (Sunday, May 3)

Remembering James Brown James Joseph Brown was born on May 3, 1933.

He was born in Barnwell, South Carolina.

The singer kickstarted his career by joining the Famous Flames.

The group had hits, “Please, Please, Please” and “Try Me.” The “Godfather of Soul” was known for his iconic funk sound.

Brown and the Famous Flames later released the live album, Live at the Apollo.

The album featured popular singles, "I Got You (I Feel Good)" and "It's a Man's Man's Man's World".

He was also known for hits like "Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine" and "Say It Loud – I'm Black and I'm Proud.” The singer died of congestive heart failure related to pneumonia in 2006 at the age of 73.

Brown was inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He also had 17 No.

1 singles on the Billboard R&B charts.

Happy Birthday, James Brown!