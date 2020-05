Anne Makovec reports on local nurses calling for better PPE at May Day protest in Oakland (5-1-2020)



Recent related videos from verified sources Thousands Of Nurses Across Southland Hold May Day Rallies Over PPE Shortages



Nurses from hospitals across the Southland and the nation are holding dozens of May Day rallies Friday, demanding safer working conditions and more personal protective equipment amid a coronavirus.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:42 Published 58 minutes ago Coronavirus & Oakland: Mayor Libby Schaaf Talks New Programs and Shelter-In-Place



CBSN Bay Area's Michelle Griego talks with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf about the new program within the city that checks in with residents amid the stay at home order. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 05:07 Published 1 hour ago