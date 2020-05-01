Varadkar: Ireland will begin journey to new normal after two more lockdown weeks
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Varadkar: Ireland will begin journey to new normal after two more lockdown weeks
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces that Ireland will begin easing restrictions over five phases that begin on May 18 and will take until August 10 to complete.
Mr Varadkar announced the easing of two restrictions - extending an exercise travel limit from 2km to 5km from home and advising over-70s they can leave home for isolated exercise from Tuesday.