Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Decontamination Center For N95 Masks Opens In Delaware County

New Decontamination Center For N95 Masks Opens In Delaware County

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published
New Decontamination Center For N95 Masks Opens In Delaware County
There is a shortage of personal protective equipment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New Decontamination Center For N95 Masks Opens In Delaware County

BY DIRECT DELIVERY TORESTAURANTS, WINE COULD DROPABOUT A DOLLAR PER BOTTLE.DELAWARE COUNTY A NEWDECONTAMINATION CENTER FOR N95MASKS IS NOW OPENED, FACILITYWILL STERILIZE N95 MASK OFHEALTH CARE WORKERS FOR FREESO THEY CAN BE REUSED DURINGTHE PANDEMIC.THAT IS GOOD NEWS SINCE THEREIS A SHORTAGE OF THE PERSONALPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT.THE COMPANY MATH ELLISPROVIDING FREE SERVICES




You Might Like


Tweets about this

lapunjabiradio

Punjabi Radio Los Angeles N95 Mask Decontamination Center Opens Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva unveiled a decontamination center… https://t.co/1VazzX2DQ2 3 days ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva unveiled a decontamination center today that he said can disinfect up to… https://t.co/orPPoaANAH 4 days ago

Blackswan725

Taylor RT @KFIAM640: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva unveiled a decontamination center today that he said can disinfect up to 30,000 mu… 4 days ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva unveiled a decontamination center today that he said can disinfect up to… https://t.co/MNEiYGEtzD 4 days ago

PatriotAM1150

The Patriot Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva unveiled a decontamination center today that he said can disinfect up to… https://t.co/RApA5FXpGI 4 days ago

lapunjabiradio

Punjabi Radio Los Angeles News Update : N95 Mask Decontamination Center Opens - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva unveiled a deconta… https://t.co/O5dDhcEgxT 4 days ago

CarolNBC4

Carol S RT @NBCLA: N95 masks can be decontaminated for reuse at least 20 times, as long as proper cleaning equipment is used. https://t.co/5L6I9UMf… 4 days ago

NBCLA

NBC Los Angeles N95 masks can be decontaminated for reuse at least 20 times, as long as proper cleaning equipment is used. https://t.co/5L6I9UMfr2 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mask distribution in Oneida County [Video]

Mask distribution in Oneida County

Oneida County is handing out 50,000 masks at county office buildings, as well as Walmart locations in Utica, New Hartford and Rome.

Credit: WKTVPublished
DETR Hiring still hiring for call center [Video]

DETR Hiring still hiring for call center

Nevada's unemployment office has been overrun by a record-breaking number of people calling and making claims. As such, they are opening a new call center to help with the overflow.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:39Published