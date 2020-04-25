Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber Team Up For Benefit Duet

Superstars Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are collaborating for the first time on a duet.

Proceeds from the project will fund scholarships for the children of coronavirus health and emergency workers.

According to CNN, the duet is titled “Stuck With U".

The pop singers announced it will be released on May 8.

Grande said; “We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy".