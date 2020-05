Whitmer signs order allowing construction, real estate & work done outdoors to resume on May 7 Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 43:00s - Published 27 minutes ago Whitmer signs order allowing construction, real estate & work done outdoors to resume on May 7 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Friday that will allow construction and real estate activities to resume on May 7. 0

