The Crabby Greek is open and has pickup, curbside and delivery options Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:04s - Published 2 days ago The Crabby Greek is open and has pickup, curbside and delivery options Local businesses are struggling to stay afloat right now due to the coronavirus pandemic and you can help support them! 0

The Crabby Greek is open and has pickup, curbside and delivery options. One of those businesses is The Crabby Greek in Towson. Right now the restaurant has pickup, curbside services, and delivery. The Crabby Greek serves up classic Italian and Greek food with a hint of seafood. "We're famous for our crab cakes its all jumbo lump crab meat of course we have a lot of greek specialties such as the stuffed grape leaves...fresh rice pudding." The Crabby Greek is open Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 9 PM. To place an order, just call or head to their website: thecrabbygreek.com.





