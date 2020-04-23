Global  

Volunteering photos released on Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday

Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday has been marked by the release of photographs showing the young royal helping to load a van with food and delivering meals for those in need.

Charlotte was volunteering with her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, ahead of her birthday which she celebrates on Saturday.

