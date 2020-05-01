Navy hires Tim Taylor to coach women's basketball

LEADERSHIP ON THE BASKETBALLCOURT AT THE NAVAL ACADEMY.FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A DOZENYEARS THE MIDS WOMEN'S PROGRAMHAS A NEW HEAD COACH.

WMA━2NEWS SHAWN STEPNER SPOKE WITHHIM TODAY.Hefor over a decade.

And heready for a top job.

TimTaylor, Navy Head Coach: Idountil yesterday.

Tim Taylor,named the new head coach ofthe Navy womenteam.

Taylor: When I walkedinto Alumni Hall and the staffhad my picture up there withthe Navy womenposition I was flooded withemotions.

After spending acombined ten seasons as anassistant at Virginia andNorth Carolina, the Navy jobis his first as a head coach.Why the Naval Academy?

Taylor:This fits exactly who I am.military because they areputting their life on the linefor us and I want to be a partof being able to lead andchallenge kids.

Taylorreplaces the programal━time winningest coach,Stefanie Pemper, who was firedin March following 12 yearswith the team, the last two,losing seasons.

Taylor says heeventually wants his teams toplay a fast, disciplined brandof basketball.

Right now hestarting to build a staff&Taylor: Ipeople.

I have a lot offriends within this business.I could have a quick, shortlist of people that I knowwould fit the Naval Academy.And connect with his newplayers.

He has to do itnavigating the socialrestrictions due to thecoronavirus pandemic.

Taylor:I think right now you learn tobe a better communicator, asfar as COVI━19.

You have tobe very succinct with whatyoto be very good atcommunicating at this point.Hego from online to o━courtsoon.

In Baltimore, ShawnStepner, WMA━2 News.LET'S CHECK I