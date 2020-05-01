Navy hires Tim Taylor to coach women's basketball

LEADERSHIP ON THE BASKETBALLCOURT AT THE NAVAL ACADEMY.FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A DOZENYEARS THE MIDS WOMEN'S PROGRAMHAS A NEW HEAD COACH.
WMA━2NEWS SHAWN STEPNER SPOKE WITHHIM TODAY.Hefor over a decade.
And heready for a top job.
TimTaylor, Navy Head Coach: Idountil yesterday.
Tim Taylor,named the new head coach ofthe Navy womenteam.
Taylor: When I walkedinto Alumni Hall and the staffhad my picture up there withthe Navy womenposition I was flooded withemotions.
After spending acombined ten seasons as anassistant at Virginia andNorth Carolina, the Navy jobis his first as a head coach.Why the Naval Academy?
Taylor:This fits exactly who I am.military because they areputting their life on the linefor us and I want to be a partof being able to lead andchallenge kids.
Taylorreplaces the programal━time winningest coach,Stefanie Pemper, who was firedin March following 12 yearswith the team, the last two,losing seasons.
Taylor says heeventually wants his teams toplay a fast, disciplined brandof basketball.
Right now hestarting to build a staff&Taylor: Ipeople.
I have a lot offriends within this business.I could have a quick, shortlist of people that I knowwould fit the Naval Academy.And connect with his newplayers.
He has to do itnavigating the socialrestrictions due to thecoronavirus pandemic.
Taylor:I think right now you learn tobe a better communicator, asfar as COVI━19.
You have tobe very succinct with whatyoto be very good atcommunicating at this point.Hego from online to o━courtsoon.
In Baltimore, ShawnStepner, WMA━2 News.LET'S CHECK I